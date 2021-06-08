Shares

Mobile brand Infinix has confirmed it will officially launch the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro handsets in Kenya on 16th June. The two phones are expected to offer a superior design, powerful performance, and faster speed, among other features.

Earlier this month, Infinix announced the signing of Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol as its new Brand Ambassadors. The Grammy award winning band will be featured in a new integrated campaign for Infinix. The campaign will run across TV, print and online channels and in-store, and will begin on 16th June when the Note 10 Series is launched.

The Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11 and XOS 7.6 operating systems. It comes with MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) processor, 128 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM, triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a powerful 5000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 18W flash charging.

Infinix has disclosed the Note 10 Series is available on pre-order, all the customer needs to do is part with a Ksh. 1,000 bob as down payment. Upon payment, the smartphone will be available for pick up on the launch date, 16th June.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 64 MP main rear camera, a 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP mono camera. The front camera on the other hand is 16 MP. The device also comes with the AI Color Portrait Video and Monochrome Video features. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will be available in three colours, Black, Purple and Nordic Secret. The smartphone will also come with a 5000mAh battery and 33W VOOC Flash Charge technology.

The Infinix Note 10 series is available on pre-order across all authorized retail stores in Kenya, on Xpark and on online retail store Jumia.

Infinix Note 10 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.82 x 3.10 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.95 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set-up 48 MP

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (monochrome)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 16 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 18W

Colours: Black, Purple, Emerald Green

Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.80 x 3.08 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.95 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB, 8 GB

Main camera: Quad rear camera set-up 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (monochrome)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 16 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast Charging 33W

Colours: Black, Purple, Nordic Secret