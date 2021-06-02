Shares

Infinix the mobile phone brand has announced the signing of Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol as its new Brand Ambassadors.

The Grammy award winning band will be featured in a new integrated campaign for Infinix. The campaign will run across TV, print and online channels and in-store, and will begin on 16th June when the new addition to the Note Series is launched.

With over 3000 diverse tribes in Africa, learning from people with a range of perspectives, different cultures and backgrounds has been critical to Infinix. This diversity has helped the brand to better understand its positioning in the continent.

Commenting on the new signing, Mike Zhang, Infinix brand manager Kenya said, “Sauti Sol are not only the best fit but the natural choice for the path we as a youth centered brand aim to pursue. They are the very embodiment of why young people should make their own way through life regardless of the challenges they face along the way.”

“We chose to work with Infinix as they have a strong sponsor of African Creative Industry, and have been a great supporter of the Kenyan Music Industry. Their business model is collaborative, inclusive and strongly hedged on innovation. They wanted to co-create a

campaign whose pillars capture the essence of both businesses, more so, a campaign which is transformative. This is a strong partnership which is not only about the great phones we are launching together, but also about the possibilities of creating a transformative model of technology companies working with the creative industry,” said Moriasi Omambia, General Counsel of Sauti Sol.

The new Infinix Note is expected to launch in Kenya later this month.