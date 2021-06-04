Shares

Showmax has a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international award-winning TV series and movies.

For all the Series lovers, Showmax has some that you can watch on the platform. These include The Walking Dead Season 10, Younger Season 7, Betty Season 2 and the eagerly awaited Friends Reunion.

Here are 7 series that you can watch on Showmax this June.

1. Mare of Easttown

HBO’s latest drama Mare of Easttown stars Oscar winner Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Titanic). Kate acts as small-town detective Mare Sheehan, who must investigate a murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

Critics Choice nominee Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider, I, Tonya, August: Osage County), Emmy winner Jean Smart (Watchmen, Fargo), Evan Peters (American Horror Story, and X-Men’s Quicksilver) and Golden Globe nominee Guy Pearce (The Hurt Locker, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) co-star.

2. Friends: The Reunion

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), and David Schwimmer (Ross) return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage for a real-life unscripted celebration of the show.

The cast will visit the original sets, do table reads from classic Friends scripts, re-enact some of the best moments from the show, and share behind-the-scenes footage as they look back at the legendary Friends years.

3. The walking dead S10

Based on Robert Kirkman’s hit comics, The Walking Dead is the definitive zombie show, having won 78 awards globally, including Emmys, People’s Choice and Critics Choice awards.

Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira return in their People’s Choice-nominated roles as Daryl and Michonne, as does Melissa McBride in her Critics Choice-nominated role as Carol. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also still alive as Negan, a role that won him MTV and Critics Choice awards, but the bigger threat this season is two-time Oscar nominee Samantha Morton (Harlots, In America, Minority Report) as Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers, who wear the skins of zombies, and live among them.

4. Younger S7 (from 11 June 2021)

Now, in Season 7, Liza (Sutton Foster in a Critics Choice-nominated performance) is going to have to decide once and for all, because, not only has Charles proposed, but it’s the final season.

From Sex and the City creator Darren Star, Younger is set in the publishing world of New York City. The cast includes Hilary Duff in a People’s Choice and Teen Choice-nominated role as Kelsey, Miriam Shor in a Critics Choice-nominated performance as Diana, and Screen Actors Guild award nominee Debi Mazar (Entourage) as Maggie.

5. Betty S2

Based on Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen, HBO’s half-hour series Betty is back for a second season as it continues to follow a group of young women navigating their lives through New York’s male-oriented skateboarding scene. The comedy stars Dede Lovelace, (Moonbear), Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all reprise their roles from the original film.

6. Into the Dark S2

In this horror anthology from Oscar-nominated producer Jason Blum (Us, Get Out, The Purge), each episode is inspired by a holiday, from Halloween to Thanksgiving, Christmas to New Year’s Eve.

Look out for the likes of Critics Choice nominees Harvey Guillén (Guillermo in What We Do In The Shadows) and Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot, Suburgatory), Teen Choice winner Josephine Langford (After), Teen Choice nominee Judy Greer (Ant-man, Jurassic World), and MTV Movie Awards nominee Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County).

7. Charmed S3

This teen favourite reboot of the popular original series follows three sisters, Macy (Madeleine Mantock from Into the Badlands), Mel (Black Reel nominee, Melonie Diaz from Fruitvale Station) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery from Descendants). Following the death of their mother, they discover they are a powerful trio of good witches, known as the Charmed Ones.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month.