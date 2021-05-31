Shares

Equity Bank Iten Branch has partnered with Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the County Government of Elgeyo Marakwet to plant 5,000 trees in Kessup Forest in Iten.

The tree-planting exercise is part of Equity’s 35 million trees tree-planting initiative, and in support of government’s goal of increasing the country’s forest cover to 10% by 2022. The exercise was conducted with the support of more than 100 community members at Kessup.

Speaking during the tree planting, Equity North Rift Region General Manager Stanley Ng’ang’a said, “In partnership with Elgeyo Marakwet County and the residents of Kessup, we are planting 5,000 indigenous and exotic trees at Kessup Forest Station and others are to be planted within farmlands. As Equity, we remain committed to contributing to environmental conservation through our tree planting initiatives.”

Principal Secretary State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Esther Koimett, appreciated the effort by Equity and KFS in championing environmental conservation. “We appreciate the effort made by Equity and Kenya Forest Service in partnering with the County Government of Elgeyo Marakwet towards the attainment of 10% tree cover by 2022. Through such partnerships and community engagement we are taking a step forward in realizing this target,” he added.

Tree planting has been described as a exercise to the survival of communities, and are important providers of ecosystem services including maintaining, restoring soil fertility, protecting watersheds and water courses. Equity, through its network of 190 branches, has continued to support communities in mitigating the effects of forest degradation, by working with the County and National Governments to plant fruit trees, exotic trees and indigenous trees.

The exercise is part of Equity’s 35 million trees tree-planting initiative in line with the Group’s efforts to conserve the environment. Through its partnership with Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and accredited seedling vendors in this initiative, the Bank has been able to receive technical and supervisory support in tree planting.