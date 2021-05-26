Shares

Toyota Kenya has opened a branch in Nanyuki. This brings its total number of satellite branches to 9. Toyota Kenya Nanyuki is now Toyota Kenya’s second branch in the Mount Kenya region after Nyeri Toyota, with Mutindwa Toyota in Meru County operating as a dealer.

Speaking at the opening of the Nanyuki branch, Toyota Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel said, “We continue enhancing services in our expanding network for the convenience of the customer by continuously developing products and services to match the customers’ needs and wants, and at the right prices. Our desire is for every Toyota customer in Laikipia County to enjoy the speed of quality service, value for money and attention to detail that has been our tradition for long.”

The Nanyuki branch will serve customers from Laikipia County and beyond. Customers will get to interact with Toyota brands including Toyota Hino trucks and buses, Yamaha motorcycles and Suzuki.

Governor Laikipia County, Hon. Ndiritu Muriithi, who was the Chief Guest at the opening said, “Today’s opening of this branch by Toyota Kenya, is a remarkable validation of the opportunities that our county offers for businesses and enterprises to thrive and flourish. My Government is committed to building a conducive and enabling environment across the board so that we are able to create employment opportunities, wealth and success for our people. I congratulate the Toyota Kenya team for their choice of Nanyuki, which is an abiding legacy for the existent opportunities for all.”

Toyota Kenya operates a 3-channel network in its operations, to include Branches, Dealers and Toyota Kenya Authorized Service Centres. The branches and the dealers can offer vehicle sales, quality service and genuine spare parts. The authorized service centres on the other hand offer services and spare parts.

Mr. Reel added that Toyota Kenya will help facilitate the growth of the region through investments such as the new showroom with products that will support the agricultural and tourism sectors.