LG Electronics East Africa has handed over 21 products worth Ksh. 4 million to social impact institutions in Laikipia County. The products are set to benefit thousands of residents in Olmoran and Rumuruti areas.

This comes four months after LG in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Kenya rolled out the social impact initiatives in the county signified then by a stone laying and groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of classrooms and ablution blocks at Mbombo Primary School in Rumuruti.

The social impact initiatives which kicked off in February this year saw LG Electronics East Africa donate products and support the installation of the same. On the other hand, Habitat for Humanity Kenya supported with engaging a qualified contractor and masons for the work, ensured that necessary fittings were installed, the right furniture was purchased, electrical cabling and perfect plumbing were done, floors were tiled, and the window casement and internal plastering were done among others.

Among the products donated and installed by LG included 6 LG refrigerators, 6 LG washing machines, 6 LG dryers, and 3 LG Microwave ovens. The benefiting institutions in the Olmoran area were Olmoran Health centre, Kabati health centre, Githima Secondary, and Olmoran secondary. In the Rumuruti area, the benefiting institutions were Rumuruti Special school, Rumuruti DEB Primary, Kandutura Primary, and Rumuruti Hospital.

Successful completion of the initiatives makes Laikipia the second county to benefit from LGs and HFH Kenya’s social impact initiatives following the successful donations to community facilities and construction of a new library and toilet block, renovation of student bathrooms, and a borehole water plumbing system at Machakos school for the deaf – Machakos County in 2021 aimed at improving the learning environment for 664 primary and secondary school students.

Part of the solutions the initiative in Laikipia is set to solve in the two areas include reducing the rate of spoilt food and drugs in the health centres and coping with the insufficient access to clean water in the schools and dispensaries.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “Today, we are not only handing over complete projects to you in a record four months, but we are also leaving a mark of hope for the future of school pupils, students and residents of Laikipia County who come from some of the most underprivileged communities in Kenya. LG is committed to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusivity as part of our global sustainability goal. Today, as we improve the learning environments for 3,683 school pupils and students, and treatment facilities for over 22,000 residents, we can see this commitment in action. Allow me to express my appreciation to each one of you who has offered us the support needed since we showed interest in having a positive social impact on Laikipia residents. More so, our Key partners, Habitat for Humanity Kenya.”

CEC Member in charge of Health -Laikipia County Ms. Rose Matai said, “We truly appreciate LG and Habitat for Humanity Kenya for your generous support in our communities. Your donations will go a long way to enhance access, equity, and quality services for all our school-going children and the community. Besides, targeting a cross-section of humans and social impact projects will improve the health and quality of life for all Laikipia people”.

By donating products to the schools and health Centres, LG Electronics seeks to impact the economic well-being of the communities around the two learning institutions by improving their financial stability through enabling efficiency of operations for the community facilities.