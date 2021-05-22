Shares

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO Merck Foundation and Mrs. Neo Jane Masisi, First Lady of Botswana and Ambassador of Merck More Than A Mother have announced the winners of Stop GBV Best Poster Contest. The Poster Contest was held with the aim to prevent Gender-Based Violence and child abuse in Botswana.

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp Chairman of both of Executive Board of E.Merck KG and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees was the Guest of Honor of the ceremony.

On her part, H.E. Neo Jane Masisi said, “We launched the Stop GBV Poster Contest together with Merck Foundation, so as to advocate against Gender-Based Violence in Botswana. I am very happy to award the winners, who have shared some brilliant work. We will continue our joint efforts to fight against GBV, protect humanity, especially the girls and women. The COVID pandemic gave rise to violence against girls, women and children. GBV has destroyed families and promoted disunity within communities, both at national and international level, and this initiative to demonstrate our effort to fight for this cause, and eradicate GBV from our societies.”

The Stop GBV Poster Contest was held across Botswana and the aim of the contest was to select the most creative and inspiring work. The contest objectives included the following

Stop Gender-Based Violence Take a stand against GBV and child abuse Help people understand that GBV is unacceptable and evil Promote Zero tolerance of GBV Demonstrate that GBV can be emotional, financial, physical, and sexual

“I am looking forward to joining the next cycling tour and to launch the second edition of this poster contest in partnership with the First Lady of Botswana in 2021”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The first 3 award winners of the Stop GBV Poster Contest are

1st Position – Tamucha Tulu

2nd Position – Elijah Maphakela

3rd Position – Mohumagadi Moruti

10 more participants were awarded with a Special Award: