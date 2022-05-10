Shares

Rihanna the musician and businesswoman has announced that she will be launching her Fenty Beauty and Skincare products in the Kenyan market on May 27 2022.

Rih made the announcement in a tweet that has since gone viral in which she indicated that she would be launching the products across Africa but starting with Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022

The products will be available as from 27th May 2022 and will be sold at Lintons Beauty. The company was founded in 2008 by Dr Joyce Gikunda and Edward Gikunda, you can find the stores at the Junction, Village Market, Hilton Arcade, Garden City, Westgate Mall, Galleria, Yaya Center among others.

The wait is finally ova!!!! 🌍 AFRICA -we pullin up! 🙌🏾 Who ready?! We’ve been workin hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27! #FENTYAFRICA ✨ pic.twitter.com/mQgiwPJa71 — FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) May 10, 2022

Kenya!!! See y’all in Lintons Beauty! ✨ https://t.co/sqtdJi1ZLJ — FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) May 10, 2022

Launched in September 8, 2017, the brand became an instant hit owing to its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender. The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender, especially its Pro Filt’R foundation. The original foundation launch included 40 shades, which have since been expanded to 50. The inclusion of Fenty Beauty concealer includes 50 shades offering a wide variety to all skin types. The intent behind having so many shades to offer is to differentiate from other makeup companies that do not cater to a broad market. Fenty Beauty was named one of Time magazine’s best inventions of 2017.

Fenty Beauty was launched in collaboration with luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH), after Rihanna signed a deal in 2016 to produce the products through LVMH’s Kendo division. Kendo Holdings, Inc, is an “incubator” company that manufactures cosmetics as white-label products for sale through cosmetics retailer Sephora, another LVMH subsidiary, as well as other outlets.

Fenty Beauty made Ksh8.4 billion (US$72 million) in earned media value during its first month, beating other high-end brands such as Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, Benefit, Urban Decay, KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian and NYX. Also in the brand’s first month, Fenty Beauty-related content received 132 million views on YouTube.

The whole company is worth approximately Ksh324.9 billion (US$2.8 billion), 50 per cent of which is owned by Rihanna, who is its CEO.