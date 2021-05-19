Shares

HMD Global, the umbrella company of Nokia phones, has revealed that the Android TM 12 Developer Preview Program will be coming soon on the Nokia X20. The program seeks to empower developers to create, test and fine-tune their apps ahead of the launch of the new Operating System later this year. App developers will have the chance to interact with the latest version of Android with the Nokia X20 from Q3 2021.

Speaking during the announcement, Stephen Taylor, Chief marketing Officer HMD Global, said, “We are extremely excited to announce, due to our close partnership with Google, that we will soon be able to offer access to the first Android 12 beta. We understand that people want to use their phones for longer, and with a Nokia phone, it’s not just hardware durability which comes as standard. A smooth software that performs as new for years is just as important, which is why we want to work closely with our developer community on creating the best possible user experience.”

Developers engaging in the program will be able to collaborate, share ideas and tips with like-minded experts through the Nokia phones community forum. To join the forum, developers can register through the MyPhoneApp available on all Nokia smartphones. Additionally, through the Android 12 developer preview program, app experts can communicate directly in 16 languages with HMD Global’s in-house developer team.

The Android TM 12 is set to provide a host of new and updated features for people including Supporting AVIF images, so you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of images for large file sizes.

Audio-coupled haptic feedback for more immersive gaming and audio experiences. Refreshed app launch animations for an improved experience. Improved privacy and security features ensuring personal data are kept as safe as possible.

The program will also provide crucial feedback for the development of the next milestone in Android. With sources from a broad geographical user base and diverse cultures, the analytics and error analyses will help streamline Android 12 for end-users.

Nokia X20 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Screen size: 6.65 x 3.14 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.67 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

Main camera: Quad camera set-up 64 MP, (wide)

5 MP, (ultrawide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 32 MP, (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Midnight Sun, Nordic Blue