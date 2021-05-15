Shares

Showmax boasts of a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international TV series and movies.

For all the latest and classic international movie lovers, Showmax has some new and exciting ones that you can watch on the platform. This May, Showmax has brought back some beloved classics and new first-time films on the platform.

From Birds of Prey, to Ordinary Love to Cut Throat City, sampled below are some of the latest movie and series entrants on Showmax.

1. Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only she can tell it. After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Nominated for four People’s Choice Awards, including Favourite Movie, Birds of Prey has won 10 awards so far, including Best Actress for two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (I, Tonya, Bombshell) as Harley Quinn and Best Actor for Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor (Star Wars, Fargo) as Roman at the 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards’ superhero category, where Birds of Prey was also nominated for Best Superhero Movie and Jurnee Smollet (Lovecraft Country) was up for Best Actress as Black Canary.

2. The King of Staten Island – Starting 20 May 2021

The film follows Scott, who’s been a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life. Pete, whose own father was a New York firefighter who died in the World Trade Centre collapse on 9/11, was nominated for a 2020 People’s Choice Award for his starring role as Scott.

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man and Avengers’ May Parker) co-stars, along with BAFTA nominee Bel Powley (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, The Morning Show), Judd’s daughter Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Grammy-nominated stand-up comic and F Is for Family creator Bill Burr, and Golden Globe winner Steve Buscemi (Fargo, Miracle Workers).

3. IT: Chapter Two- Starting 31 May 2021

27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the members of the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar) stars as the adult Beverly Marsh and Golden Globe nominee and multiple BAFTA winner James McAvoy (His Dark Materials and X-Men’s young Charles Xavier) plays Bill Denbrough. Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winner Bill Hader (Barry, Saturday Night Live) received four separate awards nominations for his role as the adult Richie Tozier, while Bill Skarsgård (The Devil All the Time, Castle Rock) returns in his Teen Choice-nominated role as Pennywise.

4. The Good Liar – Starting 17 May 2011

In the crime thriller The Good Liar, Oscar nominee Sir Ian McKellan (The Lord of the Rings, Gods and Monsters) stars as career con man Roy Courtnay, who sets his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed and extremely wealthy Betty McLeish, played by Oscar winner Dame Hellen Mirren (The Queen, Catherine the Great). But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes…

The film was directed and produced by Oscar winner Bill Condon (Gods and Monsters, Chicago, Dreamgirls), The Good Liar also stars Critics Choice nominee Russel Tovey (Years and Years), multiple Emmy nominee Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), and BAFTA nominee Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, Kiri).

5. Ordinary Love – Starting 27 May 2021

Oscar nominees Liam Neeson (Love Actually, Cold Pursuit) and Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread, Harlots) star in the moving drama Ordinary Love, about a middle-aged couple in the midst of a cancer diagnosis.

6. Dark Waters

Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, I Know This Much Is True, Avengers) stars as corporate defense attorney Rob Bilott, who takes on an environmental lawsuit against an unscrupulous chemicals company in the modern-day Erin Brockovich story Dark Waters.

Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables, Rachel Getting Married) and Tim Robbins (Mystic River, Dead Man Walking) co-star, along with Oscar nominee Mare Winningham (The Affair, American Horror Story), Emmy nominees William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Bill Camp (12 Years a Slave, The Night Of), Critics Choice nominee Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) and six-time Emmy nominee Victor Garber (Alias, Argo).

7. Harry Potter Boxset

Calling all muggles, wizards and devotees of J.K Rowling’s beloved all-time bestselling book series: you can now binge the complete Harry Potter boxset of all eight epic movies of the multiple Oscar-nominated fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Pt1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

8. Cut Throat City

Set after Hurricane Katrina, Cut Throat City sees four boyhood friends who are out of options reluctantly accept an offer to pull off a dangerous heist in the heart of New Orleans.

Chicago Sun-Times praises its vibrant, rough-edged, impressive storytelling and FilmWeek its rich sense of place and an incredible cast of supporting actors.

9. The Goldfinch

The Goldfinch is the film adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestselling, Pulitzer-winning novel about a 13-year-old boy whose mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The film is directed by BAFTA winner John Crowley (Brooklyn), the multigenerational cast is led by Golden Globe nominee Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault In Our Stars) as Theo Decker and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) as Mrs Barbour, supported by Golden Globe winners Sarah Paulson (Ratched, American Crime Story) and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, The Hunger Games).