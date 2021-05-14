Shares

Glovo Kenya has donated 50 school bags to top performing pupils in Class 8 at Dandora Primary Schools. The bags are made of recycled thermo bags that Glovo riders Glovers use to deliver goods ordered.

Glovo currently has an ongoing program that allows riders to return their damaged bags and get new ones at a subsidized rate.

Speaking during the handover of the bags at the school, Priscilla Muhiu, General Manager, Glovo Kenya said, “We managed to collect 41 riders’ bags which translated to 50 school bags, in future we hope to collect more bags and impact a lot more different communities.”

Priscilla Muhiu was accompanied by several Glovo team members who encouraged the pupils to work hard and embrace every opportunity.

From the onset Glovo has been involved in deliberate attempts through various initiatives and activities to help cushion Kenyans against the effects of COVID-19. Last year, Glovo announced that it had partnered with various organizations in order to enable its users in Kenya to donate via the Glovo app. The move was seen as a necessary intervention that aimed to mitigate the adverse effects that the virus is having on the livelihoods through partnerships that will ease the lives of Kenyans.

The company was able to partner with with Nyama Mama through its Mama to the rescue project and Yoga Heart Kenya through its Viral Kindness Initiative. To donate, Glovo users should click on the Donate COVID-19 bubble on the app then select the organization to support and help someone cope with the current situation.