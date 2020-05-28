Shares

Delivery service Glovo has announced that it is accepting donations to assist families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has announced that it has partnered with various organizations in order to enable its users in Kenya to donate via the Glovo app. The move is a necessary intervention that aims to mitigate the adverse effects that the virus is having on the livelihoods through partnerships that will ease the lives of Kenyans

“From the onset Glovo has been involved in deliberate attempts through various initiatives and activities to help cushion Kenyans against the effects of the Corona Virus. Therefore, the partnerships we are announcing today speak to our commitment of continuing to be a critical enabler of services during these hard times and supporting the government’s efforts of managing COVID-19 in the country,” said Priscilla Muhiu, Head of Marketing and Growth, Africa.

So far Glovo has partnered with Nyama Mama through its Mama to the rescue project and Yoga Heart Kenya through its Viral Kindness Initiative. To donate, Glovo users should click on the Donate COVID-19 bubble on the app then select the organization to support through.

Walter Mugwe, co-founder of Yoga Heart Kenya goes into the community of Kangemi where he grew up with funds raised by Viral Kindness Loresho and buys goods from the local shop-keepers so as not to upset the local businesses. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis that affects us all, and now is the time to come together as Kenyans to support those who are less fortunate than we are—we are in this together, and we will conquer this together.”