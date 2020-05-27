Shares

Resturant Chain, Nyama Mama, has launched an initiative, dubbed Mama to the Rescue, to deliver meals to COVID-19 pandemic frontline workers in Kenya.

Mama to the Rescue is an initiative which aims to deliver meals to the frontline workers and to vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 crisis. The initiative aims to raise 200 million shillings to be able to provide support to those in need during this pandemic.

This week, Nyama Mama was able to raise Ksh 2,427,074.60 in donations. The donations provided this week went to the various frontliners and marginalized communities. Some of the beneficiaries this week included MP Shah Hospital, Dandora, Korogocho and also the Kiambu paramedic team.

The money donated comes at a time when the Mama to the Rescue has stepped up its COVID-19 response across the country. Through various partners, the initiative has been able to reach more than 15,448 Health workers and communities across the country. Over 6.2 tons of hot meals have been served so far. The top priority is to ensure that they give support to the health workers to help curb the pandemic.

To date, Mama to the Rescue has been able to acquire over Ksh. 2 million in donations from various well-wishers and corporates. The initiative aims to raise Ksh. 2 million in a mix of cash, goods and services, to supply a minimum of 8000 cooked meals daily to frontline workers for the next 120 days. They are currently on day 25 and so far have received 39 volunteers who have joined the program.

You can help Nyama Mama reach their goal by donating via their website mamatotherescue.co.ke/make-a-difference.