Equity Afia and Bidco Africa have partnered to provide free medical screening for expectant and lactating mothers visiting Equity Afia medical centres as the world commemorates Mothers Day.

The mothers will receive free pre-natal, antenatal and well baby clinics from 10th May and end on 14th May, 2021. The mothers will also receive a wide range of packaged medical services for free. They include an Equity Afia branded antenatal care booklet, a full body check-up, blood sugar, BMI and blood pressure assessments.

The free medical services will be available at all Equity Afia medical centres as part of a joint campaign by Bidco Africa and Equity Afia to promote healthy living. The Mother’s Day campaign will run simultaneously at all 41 Equity Afia medical centres across 14 counties. They include; Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Murangá, Nyeri, Meru, Kitui, Nakuru, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Kisii, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Commenting on the partnership at Equity Afia Upperhill clinic, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer, Polycarp Igathe, said, “Mothers plays a critical role in the development of the society and we felt that appreciating them during this Mother’s Day period was one of the ways we can celebrate them.”

This partnership will see Bidco Africa leverage Equity Afia’s network of 41 clinics countrywide. They intend to use the partnership to reach customers of Gental Care line of homecare products. The products include alcohol-based hand sanitizers, hand wash, soap and disinfectant among others.

“For mothers who are known to be nurturers and primary care givers, COVID-19 and the need to observe the hygiene protocols from the Ministry of Health and WHO presented additional concern regarding the safety of their children and their homes. The coming together of Equity Afia and Bidco Africa will see mothers benefit from customized medical care services offered for free, as well as get a Gental Care hamper from Bidco to enhance proper hand hygiene which we are reminded is paramount to keeping infections at bay,” added Polycarp.

While explaining how mothers across various parts of Kenya will benefit from the coming together of Equity Afia and Bidco Dr. Vimal Shah, Bidco Group Chairman said, “As a brand that believes in enhancing happy, healthy, and safe living especially in the times of COVID-19, there couldn’t be a better time to reach out to our mothers at their point of need.”

The Equity Afia medical centres, which are an initiative of Equity Group Foundation have been established by a network of medical entrepreneurs, who are qualified alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP).