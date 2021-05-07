Shares

Showmax has a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international award-winning TV series and movies.

For all the Series lovers, Showmax has some that you can watch on the platform. The series include The Handmaid’s Tale S4, Love Fraud S1, A Confession S1 and Mr. Mayor S1.

Here are 10 series that you can watch on Showmax this May.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale Sn 4

The cultural phenomenon picks up with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The Handmaid’s Tale has won 75 awards to date, including 12 Emmys and Golden Globes for Best Drama Series and Best Actress (Elisabeth Moss).

Emmy nominees Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski are back in their Emmy-nominated roles as Fred Waterford and Serena Joy, as are Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel, Bradley Whitford and Samira Wiley in their Emmy-winning roles as Aunt Lydia, Emily, Commander Lawrence, and Moira respectively. Rising child star and Critics’ Choice nominee Mckenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House, Troop Zero, I, Tonya) joins the cast this season as the teenage wife of a much older commander.

2. Warrior Sn 2

Shot in Cape Town, Warrior is set in the ruthless world of late 19th-Century San Francisco, where rival Chinatown tongs fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all.

Recently renewed for a third season, Warrior is based on the writings of martial arts icon Bruce Lee. The series is created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee).

Look out for Olivia Cheng (The Stand), Dianne Doan (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Vikings), and multi-award-winner Jason Tobin (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), as well as South Africa’s own Langley Kirkwood (Inconceivable, Banshee).

3. Love Fraud Sn 1

Co-directed by Oscar and Emmy nominees Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Jesus Camp), this four-part docu-series follows the search of Richard Scott Smith, who used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon women looking for love. The story unravels in real time as Smith’s victims band together to seek sweet revenge, with some help from a pro bono bounty hunter called Carla.

4. A Confession Sn 1

Nominated for a 2020 BAFTA in the miniseries category, A Confession is based on the true story of Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher’s investigation into the 2011 murder of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan, and the lengths he went to in order to catch her killer.

A Confession stars Golden Globe nominee Martin Freeman (Sherlock, Black Panther, The Lord of The Rings), Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Harry Potter), and BAFTA nominee Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey), with supporting actor Joe Absolom (The Bay, Doc Martin), who nabbed the show’s second BAFTA nomination last year.

Written and executive produced by Oscar nominee Jeff Pope (Philomena) with BAFTA-winning Broadchurch director Paul Andrew Williams, the six-episode mini-series has a 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. The Vow Sn 1

In the HBO documentary series The Vow, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Great Hack, The Square, Control Room) explore the self-improvement group, NXIVM, accused of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Number 3 on Entertainment Weekly’s round-up of the best TV of 2020 and nominated for a 2021 Cinema Eye Honours Award.

6. The Nevers Sn 1

In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the Touched: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Olivier Award winner Laura Donnelly from Outlander), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly from Vikings), a brilliant young inventor.

7. The Masked Singer Sn 3-4

This super fun, mega-popular musical reality/game-show won the Outstanding Costumes: Variety, Non-Fiction or Reality category at the 2020 Emmys, where it was also nominated for Outstanding Competition Program.

The mystery contestants hiding behind the fabulous costumes include one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, an Olympic record holder, four Hollywood Walk of Famers, and Grammy winning musicians.

As host, Nick Cannon was nominated for a 2020 Kids’ Choice Award. The panelists include Teen Choice-nominated actor and comedian Ken Jeong, four-time Grammy nominee Robin Thicke, TV and radio personality Jenny McCarthy, and the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger. Also look for special guest panelists Craig Robinson (Mr. Robot), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Wayne Brady.

8. The Luminaries Sn 1

Based on Eleanor Cattin’s Booker Prize-winning novel, The Luminaries is an epic story of love, murder and revenge set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand during the gold rush.

Starring Eve Hewson (The Knick, Behind Her Eyes, Robin Hood), Teen Choice nominee Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet), and Golden Globe nominee Eva Green (Penny Dreadful, Casino Royale), the six-part series was hailed by TIME as enchanting, enthralling and The Guardian as simply addictive TV, glorious escapism, a must-see full of intrigue, opium and political machinations.

9. Mr. Mayor Sn 1

In Mr. Mayor, three-time Golden Globe winner Ted Danson (The Good Place, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Cheers) plays a wealthy businessman who becomes the mayor of Los Angeles.

Co-created by two-time Golden Globe winner Tina Fey and three-time Emmy winner Robert Carlock, the minds behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the comedy also stars Oscar winner Holly Hunter (Succession, The Big Sick, The Piano), and Saturday Night Live legend Bobby Moynihan.

10. The Eric Andre Show Sn 5

Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show takes the elements of a traditional late-night talk show and ruins them. Likely the world’s most inept and violent host, Eric Andre interviews A-list talent (such as Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Judy Greer and Jimmy Kimmel) with the help of co-host Hannibal Buress. Created by Eric Andre, he hosts the most chaotic, unorthodox and surreal comedy chat show around.

