Cab-hailing service, Bolt, has launched its car-sharing service, dubbed Bolt Drive. The new service allows customers to rent a car for short periods of time using the Bolt app. To spearhead the service, Bolt will invest Ksh. 2,569,443,320 (€20 million) in launching Bolt Drive in Europe this year, starting with a pilot in its home market, Estonia.

Bolt is the first mobility platform in Europe to offer car-sharing, ride-hailing and micro-mobility with scooters and electric bikes in one app. By enabling customers to quickly and conveniently rent a car, Bolt allows them to be less dependent on personal cars and encourages the use of alternative modes of transport for short-distance trips.

Speaking at the launch, Markus Villig, CEO at Bolt, said, “Personal cars are the primary cause of problems in urban transport. They are responsible for traffic, environmental emissions and taking up city space. Bolt’s mission is to help people give up their personal cars by providing a better alternative. For people to switch from ownership to on-demand transport, we need to offer a more convenient, affordable and environmentally sustainable option for every distance. We are already doing this for short and medium distance trips.”

Bolt Drive is a car-sharing service that allows customers to see the vehicles nearest to them on a map and book a car using the Bolt app. They can start the ride by unlocking a car with a mobile phone and finish it anywhere in the city, within an area indicated in the app. Additionally, users do not have to pay for parking or fuel.

According to Bolt, all its rides in Europe are 100% carbon-neutral as part of Bolt’s Green Plan, a long-term commitment to reduce the ecological footprint of the company.