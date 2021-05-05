Shares

Facebook is inviting community leaders from Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program. The program offers participants training, mentorship and up to Ksh. 5,360,000 ($50,000) in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact. Deadline for application is 31st May, 2021.

The aim of the Community Accelerator is to help leaders of Facebook communities to harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The selected leaders will spend 5 months learning from experts, coaches and a customized curriculum to strengthen their community.

Lessons include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented programs, and sustainability. Participants will also receive early access to new Facebook products aimed at helping communities better manage and activate their members.

Participants will identify an important initiative that will create a positive impact on the broader world and develop a plan to mobilize their community around their goal. Initiatives will be shared with potential partners, mentors and a panel of judges for the chance to be awarded funding and receive public recognition.

Participants will then spend 3 months executing their initiatives. They will collaborate with advocates and leaders in the community space and work with the Facebook team to bring their ideas to life.

Commenting on the program, Kiran Yoliswa, Partner Management Lead, Middle East and Africa Community Partnerships at Facebook, “Facebook communities and their leaders are helping to resolve social challenges, sharing knowledge and information, while connecting with others that share their interests or passion for a cause. We’ve seen so many incredible communities from across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria using our platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people, we’re excited to offer their Facebook Community leaders this program to help amplify their impact even more.”

This program is open to communities that have a presence in Facebook Groups with leaders who are 18 years or older. Communities must have existed for over one year and must have a minimum size of 1,000 members.