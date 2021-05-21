Shares

Facebook has announced the launch of its global campaign dubbed Made by Africa, Loved by the World. The campaign is a series of short films that highlight 8 creatives and small business owners from across Africa.

The stories are available to view on a dedicated Made by Africa, Loved by the World microsite and the official Facebook Africa page from today.

The films provide a glimpse into the global successes of African creatives and businesses from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon. These include Sauti Sol, a Kenyan Afro-pop music group which has gained international recognition with nominations and shows in Europe and the US and fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo from South Africa, whose clothing brand Maxhosa’ has been worn by global names such as Beyonce and Alicia Keys.

Below is a list of African acts featured in the campaign

Speaking at the launch, Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said, “At Facebook we’re deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa, and nowhere is it more exciting to witness this vibrant creative scene than here on the continent. These people and businesses are changing the way Africa is seen, not just in Africa, but around the world, and are cementing our position as leaders in innovation and the creative industries.”

As part of the Made by Africa, Loved by the World campaign, Facebook will create dedicated Africa Day Facebook profile frames available to Facebook users. These frames will focus on creativity and Instagram including how to creatively engage with your audience through Instagram; Reels school, Interactivity in stories and how to get creative with ads.