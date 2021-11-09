Shares

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has launched the Facebook Business Coach, a new solution for owners of SMEs in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and other English speaking countries.

The new tool is aimed at helping small and medium scale entrepreneurs to learn more about how to grow their business online with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

With the Facebook Business Coach SMEs have access to automated, self-paced lessons that teach them how to establish a presence in today’s digital economy.

As a free curriculum platform, it features step-by-step courses and tutorials as well as helpful infographics, videos, and audio clips. Learning material is recommended based on the user’s needs and queries, with an option to navigate the curriculum via the menu. While the WhatsApp provides SMEs with an easy basics manual, users can also access more in-depth training and get officially certified with Meta Blueprint courses online.

The content was created to assist business owners with multiple queries including how to create attention-grabbing business pages on Facebook and Instagram and how to use Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate effectively with clients.

Commenting on the new digital tool, Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Meta Africa said, “In today’s social-media-driven environment, information on building your brand on online platforms can be crucial in what sets a small business apart and drives success. At Meta, we’re passionate about empowering SMBs in Africa with the skills they need to succeed online. We know that they are the backbone of the African economy and the drivers for economic growth. We hope the Facebook Business Coach will be their partner along this journey, providing training they need through their mobile phones.”