Meta has announced the availability of two new monetization features for eligible creators in Kenya, with support in over 30 languages globally including Swahili. In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels will enable creators to earn money through their videos and community.

To qualify for and use either product, creators must pass and remain compliant with Facebook’s Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies. They must also be at least 18 years old. Additionally, for in-stream ads, creators must meet certain eligibility requirements such as having a minimum of 5,000 followers.

In-stream Ads can play before, during, or after on-demand videos, whether it is pre-recorded content or when publishing a recording of a previous live stream. Types of In-stream Ads include Pre-roll Ads, which play before a video starts, Mid-roll Ads, which play during videos, Image Ads, static image ads that display beneath the content, and Post-roll Ads, which appear at the end of videos.

Ads on Facebook Reels seamlessly integrate into original Reels, enabling creators to get paid based on the performance of their original reels while entertaining fans.

Commenting on the rollout of the two features in Kenya, Moon Baz, Global Partnerships Lead for Africa, Middle East and Turkey (AMET) at Meta said, “Everyday, we’re inspired by the incredible African creators who use Facebook to tell their stories, connect with others and bring people together. This expansion will empower eligible creators in the vibrant creative industry in Kenya to earn money, whilst setting the bar high for creativity across the world and making Meta’s family of apps the one-stop-shop for all creators.”