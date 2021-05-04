Shares

Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, has appointed Lucille Aveva as Customer-Obsession, effective May 1, 2021. The new role has been created in line with Safaricom’s mission to establish a customer-obsessed, digital first organization by FY22, in order to be a purpose-led tech company by 2025.

She will report to the Chief Executive Officer in her new position as Director – Customer Obsession.

In her new role, Aveva will streamline efforts towards continuously adding value to the experience of Safaricom customers. She is also expected to use various touch points and platforms to collect feedback regularly and prioritize customer needs. The primary goal will be retaining customers and building on a loyal customer base.

Lucille has over 20 years experience across various roles in the hospitality, banking and telecommunication sectors. She begun her career at Sheraton Tanzania before she joined Barclays Bank in 2001, where she held several leadership roles across Tanzania and Kenya. In 2006, she moved to Celtel as the Customer Service Director and led the company’s customer efforts as it transitioned to Zain, then Airtel.

Upon leaving the Telecommunications sector in 2013, Lucille joined Regus for a year as Head of Commercial, East and Southern Africa. In 2015, she joined Standard Chartered Bank as Head of Strategic Partners and Alliances, Africa, where she worked until she founded the Eselle Group. The Group is a full service management consulting firm. Its associates are proven professionals who provide clients with affordable, practical, and quality service.

She holds a degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management and an MBA in Telecommunications Management.