Shares

Kenya has joined The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business as a full member of the 27-year-old organization. The organization is committed to accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is a not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments. CEOs and Heads of State, alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers, are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome an African hub and a leader on the continent,” said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board, speaking live from the organization’s offices in Ottawa.

Mr. Stephen Lorete, the Charge d’Affaires at the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa said, “We are excited by this new partnership with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. We look forward to benefiting from the expertise and knowledge of over a quarter a century promoting trade and investment between Canada and Africa. Kenya is a leading and one of the fastest growing economies in Africa with many attractive trade and investment opportunities, across many sectors, and we invite the Chamber’s membership and the general Canadian business community to take advantage.”

Over the next 2 months, 3 major events are scheduled to take place after Kenya’s accession to The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. These are

The Second Session of the Binational Commission meeting between Kenya and Canada with a strong trade and investment component taking place in Nairobi, Kenya between 13th-15th April 2021. An upcoming mid-April announcement on a historic MoU with The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and representatives of Kenya’s private sector – following a seminar held last year in Nairobi with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and companies from both countries.

A Virtual Trade Mission from Canada to Kenya in the second half of May 2021.

“Today we are honoured to welcome a leading economy, comprised of some of the world’s top business leaders. The opportunities are immense and work toward realizing Canadian trade and investment in Kenya is already well-underway,” said Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.