Two hundred and twenty-one young people from Trans N’zoia County recently graduated from ICT courses offered by Huawei under its Huawei DigiTruck initiative. This latest cohort brings the total number of trainees to 5,000, in over 30 Counties since its inception in 2019.

The graduation event was presided over by the Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abraham Korir Singoei, where a total of 143 young men and 78 young women graduated. Following the graduation ceremony, the trainees will now be able to study online, find jobs online, trade online, and work online.

In addition to the 221 students, 22 teachers also participated, enabling them to use technology better in the classroom. This is in a bid to enhance learning and teach digital skills to their learners in class.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Korir noted, “Education is of great importance and as we continue to construct schools, we shall prioritize the continued teaching and learning of digital skills. Thank you to the Huawei team for accepting to develop the capacity of our young people in digital skills.”

On his part, Steven Zhang, Deputy CEO for Public Affairs of Huawei Kenya emphasized the contribution Huawei has made to Kenya in providing ICT infrastructure especially in rural areas. He also reiterated Huawei’s commitment to providing digital skills.

“ICT is the fastest growing part of the economy, and is also critical for all other parts of the economy. Yet, just providing the technology is not enough if people don’t know how to use it; and today I have seen that some of you have been able to take your business online, making use of your skills to do online writing among other jobs, whilst others have been motivated to take up technological courses and programs,” Mr. Zhang said.