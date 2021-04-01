Shares

Huawei is running a 5-day campaign aimed at giving discounts on various products and services in their Huawei Experience Stores in Nairobi. The Huawei experience stores include Sarit Center, Yaya Center, Village Market and Thika Road Mall (TRM).

Consumers will benefit from 10% discount on all accessories that include Smart watches, FreeBuds, Band series, Free Lace and Power Banks. The newest Huawei entrant item, the FreeBuds 3i, will be sold at 30% off if purchased with any other product at the stores. There will be a 50% discount on screen protectors for Huawei devices and any other brand. The TRM service center will also offer 50% discount on screen replacement for select Y series devices and P30 Lite.

Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “The pandemic’s 3rd wave has led to closure of gyms and sports related activities once again. Many consumers have spent a lot of time working out alone or at home in the past year, leading to a high demand for virtual personal training. Are you on the lookout for a new smartwatch but you just don’t know which one to get? Well, during this Easter we have a variety of offers on all our smartwatches. Our smart watches are fashionable, multipurpose with long battery life, accurate health monitoring and fitness tracking features.”

These discounts come after the brand month offers announced earlier in March. The devices on offer include