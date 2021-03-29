Shares

Bolt, the taxi hailing app has launched its food delivery service, Bolt Food in Nairobi. This makes Kenya the third country in Africa where Bolt food is currently available, after a successful launch in South Africa and Ghana.

The service is expected to give users a wide variety of restaurants and menus to choose from at the tap of a button. The company has so far on boarded 200 restaurants on the platform, among them; KFC, Big Square, Pizza Mojo, Urban Gourmet Burger, Debonairs Pizza, Steers Ohcha Noodle Bar, The Chef House, Wings Kenya Alchemist, Shokudo Japanese, Barista &Co, Mercado, Awash Ethiopian restaurant, Charlie’s Bistro and Bao Box, among others, with plans to add new restaurants in the future.

To order food, the users need to download the Bolt Food application to their smartphone. One can then pick a restaurant in the app, see its menu and select the foods they wish. Before confirming the order, you will see the cost of your shopping basket and the approximate delivery time. You can then select your preferred means of payment and a receipt will be sent to your email address.

Bolt has facilitated their couriers with the necessary training on how the service works, operating the service and communication with the restaurants. The couriers will strictly adhere to all the requirements set forth by the National Food Safety and Coordination Committee – the institution responsible for health and food safety in the country.

Bolt Food Country Manager: Edgar Kipngetich Kitur, had this to say, “We are committed to transforming the food delivery sector in Kenya through quality services at affordable costs. We continue to serve our customers better and provide a viable economic opportunity to thousands of people. All existing drivers are welcome to join the delivery platform but we will be using motorbikes as our primary means of delivering food to ensure fast, efficient service but have we also bicycles and skaters.”