The Communications Authority yesterday launched the 2021 Kuza Awards. The awards seek to recognize excellence in broadcasting in Kenya. The theme this year is “Preserving our Heritage through Broadcasting” (Kenya a Heritage of Splendour).

This year’s awards will be the fourth edition of the annual event. As per the theme, the awards will seek to recognize broadcasters who;

Promote patriotism (Love of country)

Uphold Kenyan culture, beliefs and values.

Have made a contribution towards national unity and cohesion.

The Kuza awards process comprises several activities leading up to the awards gala, beginning with the breakfast launch, the people’s choice SMS voting process, Jury retreat and Awards Gala.

The awards will have three categories, namely;

1. Regulatory Awards Category

This award is based on the monitoring of broadcasters compliance requirements during the financial year 2020/21: broadcast content monitoring, inspection of broadcasters facilities, compliance returns information, complaints handling and resolution and license conditions. This award will have the following sub-categories:

Compliance Award

Local Content Award

Children and Broadcasting Award

Regional Broadcaster Award

Upcoming Broadcaster Award

Copyright Award

2. People Choice Awards Category

This award is based on consumer feedback where audiences vote, at no cost, for their preferred station, via mobile SMS survey – short code 15601 as follows:

Favorite Radio Station

Favorite TV Station

Favorite Pay TV

Radio station covering News objectively & fairly

TV station covering News objectively & fairly

3. Patriotic Award Category

This award aims at celebrating all broadcasters who demonstrated their patriotism and made a positive impact in their role as essential services, by disseminating information and educational content during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Patriotic Award has the following subcategories: