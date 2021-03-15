Shares

FIFA has appointed Véron Mosengo-Omba to the position of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Secretary General. Véron has been, up until his new appointment, the Chief Officer of the FIFA Member Associations (MAs) division.

Mr. Mosengo-Omba joined FIFA in 2016 as Chief Member Associations Officer with responsibility for Africa and the Caribbean. He subsequently spent the past two years supporting all FIFA 211 MAs to implement the FIFA Forward development program. He also managed relationships with all FIFA MAs and continental confederations in his role as Chief Officer of the division.

Mr. Mosengo-Omba is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He was particularly involved in supporting the 54 African MAs in their FIFA Forward projects, in the development of youth and women’s football throughout the continent. His latest project was the recent implementation of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura issued a joint statement expressing their gratitude for the work that Mr. Mosengo-Omba has overseen at FIFA.

“On behalf of all of FIFA, we would like to thank Véron Mosengo-Omba for his excellent work and wish him the very best of luck in his next challenge as CAF General Secretary. FIFA also looks forward to working with him on future projects in helping to project African football to the summit of world football,” the statement read in part.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Véron said, “It is with a great sense of pride, honour and humility that I accepted the challenge of becoming CAF General Secretary. I would like to thank the FIFA President all the colleagues at FIFA, especially everyone at the member associations division for their confidence and cooperation in the last years.”