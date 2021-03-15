Shares

With more people opting to use streaming services for their entertainment, demand for reliable sources of entertainment have been on the rise. One of the most useful features of streaming apps is the ability to download episodes of series or entire movies.

Video on demand service, Showmax, allows customers to download episodes of series or entire movies straight to their phones or tablets when they are connected to Wi-Fi, then later watch them offline.

How to download the Showmax app to your phone

Go to your browser. Open the Showmax app and select the episode or movie you want to watch offline. Click on the download button. It is an icon of a cloud with an arrow pointing downwards. Downloads should start immediately. Watch your series or movie offline after the download is complete.

The number of videos that can fit on your phone depends on how much storage space you have available. To save space on your device, lower the download quality in the app settings. The viewing quality will be fine because you’re watching on a smaller screen.

Downloads on Showmax help users to save data in two ways. One, if you only download over a free Wi-Fi connection, such as at a coffee shop or library, you won’t use any of your own data. The other way is the user can now watch your shows offline which doesn’t use any data either.

Once you hit the Play button, the movies will remain in the phone for 48 hours. Thereafter, it will expire and the user will need to download it again.

Listed below are a few movies to watch on Showmax

1. 21 Bridges

The late, great, Chadwick Boseman powers this crime thriller. The film stars Chadwick Boseman as an NYPD detective who shuts down the 21 river crossings of Manhattan to find two suspected cop killers, portrayed by Stephan James and Taylor Kitsch. Sienna Miller, Keith David and J. K. Simmons appear in supporting roles.

The film was produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Boseman (in his only producing credit) and Logan Coles.

2. Knives Out

Knives Out is a 2019 American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson, and produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman. It follows a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family.

The film features a cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

3. The Gentlemen

This film follows an American marijuana kingpin in England who is looking to sell his business, setting off a chain of blackmail and schemes to undermine him.

It stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is Ksh. 380 per month.