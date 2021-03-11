Shares

Telkom Kenya launched their mobile money platform, dubbed T-Kash, in 2018. They recently reduced charges for certain person to person transactions

Under the new tariffs, all person to person transactions below Ksh. 100 in Telkom’s reviewed mobile money tariffs will remain zero-rated. The company reduced charges in the following transaction bands: Ksh. 101-500, Ksh. 501-1,000 and Ksh. 1,501-2,500.

Services you can get on T-kash

1. Send and receive money to and from all networks in Kenya anytime.

2. Deposit, withdraw and keep track of your money from anywhere.

3. Shop at registered Merchant outlets.

4. Pay your utility bills.

5. Buy airtime for your line and other Telkom customers.

6. Buy Telkom data bundles directly without having to buy airtime.

7. Directly select Popular and frequently used bill numbers e.g. KPLC, Star Times, NHIF, DSTV etc from your menu for fast payments.

8. Save and select your Favourite contacts, billers and bank accounts right from your menu.

How to register for T-Kash

You can register for T-Kash at any authorised T-kash Agent countrywide. All you need is your Kenyan National ID, valid Passport or alien ID.

You also need to:

1. Provide your Telkom Kenya Mobile number.

2. The Agent will assist you to fill in the Customer Registration Form.

3. The Agent will take a copy of your identification document and duly filled customer registration form.

4. The Agent will register you for T-kash services and you will get a confirmation SMS immediately.

5. You need to activate your T-kash account to start enjoying our services.

T-Kash charges effective 5th March 2021