Telkom Kenya has announced that it has reduced charges for its mobile money service, T-kash. The new charges have been approved by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).
Under the new tariffs, all person to person transactions below Ksh. 100 in Telkom’s reviewed mobile money tariffs will remain zero-rated.
The company has reduced charges in the following transaction bands: Ksh. 101-500, Ksh. 501-1,000 and Ksh. 1,501-2,500.
The tariffs had been waived last year with the view of encouraging the use of mobile money and other forms of cashless payments, thereby minimising the use of physical cash in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The daily T-Kash limit per transaction will remain at KSh. 150,000, with the daily sending limit being retained at Ksh. 300,000 with a wallet limit access of Ksh. 300, 000. Any transactions between Ksh. 50,000 up to Ksh. 300,000 will attract a rate of KSh100. All other fees remain unchanged.
The new T-Kash charges are as follows:
|Band
|Transaction type & charge
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Send to Registered User
(T-kash & Other Networks)
|Send to Unregistered User
|Withdrawal at an Agent
|1
|49
|Free
|N/A
|N/A
|50
|100
|Free
|N/A
|10
|101
|500
|5
|36
|26
|501
|1,000
|12
|41
|26
|1,001
|1,500
|20
|46
|26
|1,501
|2,500
|32
|61
|26
|2,501
|3,500
|45
|93
|48
|3,501
|5,000
|55
|120
|65
|5,001
|7,500
|65
|145
|80
|7,501
|10,000
|85
|190
|105
|10,001
|15,000
|90
|245
|155
|15,001
|20,000
|90
|265
|175
|20,001
|35,000
|100
|285
|185
|35,001
|50,000
|100
|N/A
|265
|50,001
|150,000
|100
|N/A
|295
|Other Transactions
|* Max transaction amount Kes 150,000
* Max daily transaction Kes 300,000
* Maximum Wallet amount Kes 300,000
|* T-kash Deposit – FREE
* T-kash Regsitration- FREE
* Buy Airtime on T-kash – FREE
* Check T-kash Balance- FREE
* Change T-kash PIN-FREE
|Dial *160# to access T-kash Services
Telkom is embarking on a journey to enhance its digital financial services offering, T-kash, over the coming weeks, to make it more reflective of current customer demands, with respect to increased security, simplicity, availability and reliability.