Telkom Kenya has announced that it has reduced charges for its mobile money service, T-kash. The new charges have been approved by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Under the new tariffs, all person to person transactions below Ksh. 100 in Telkom’s reviewed mobile money tariffs will remain zero-rated.

The company has reduced charges in the following transaction bands: Ksh. 101-500, Ksh. 501-1,000 and Ksh. 1,501-2,500.

The tariffs had been waived last year with the view of encouraging the use of mobile money and other forms of cashless payments, thereby minimising the use of physical cash in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daily T-Kash limit per transaction will remain at KSh. 150,000, with the daily sending limit being retained at Ksh. 300,000 with a wallet limit access of Ksh. 300, 000. Any transactions between Ksh. 50,000 up to Ksh. 300,000 will attract a rate of KSh100. All other fees remain unchanged.

The new T-Kash charges are as follows:

Band Transaction type & charge Minimum Maximum Send to Registered User

(T-kash & Other Networks) Send to Unregistered User Withdrawal at an Agent 1 49 Free N/A N/A 50 100 Free N/A 10 101 500 5 36 26 501 1,000 12 41 26 1,001 1,500 20 46 26 1,501 2,500 32 61 26 2,501 3,500 45 93 48 3,501 5,000 55 120 65 5,001 7,500 65 145 80 7,501 10,000 85 190 105 10,001 15,000 90 245 155 15,001 20,000 90 265 175 20,001 35,000 100 285 185 35,001 50,000 100 N/A 265 50,001 150,000 100 N/A 295 Other Transactions * Max transaction amount Kes 150,000

* Max daily transaction Kes 300,000

* Maximum Wallet amount Kes 300,000 * T-kash Deposit – FREE

* T-kash Regsitration- FREE

* Buy Airtime on T-kash – FREE

* Check T-kash Balance- FREE

* Change T-kash PIN-FREE Dial *160# to access T-kash Services

Telkom is embarking on a journey to enhance its digital financial services offering, T-kash, over the coming weeks, to make it more reflective of current customer demands, with respect to increased security, simplicity, availability and reliability.