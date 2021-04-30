Shares

Telkom customers can now use T-Kash, the telco’s digital financial services platform, to send money across local networks at no cost, for the next 60 days. Within the same period, customers will get an extra 25% worth of bonus airtime, whenever they purchase airtime via T-Kash.

Telkom will also be rewarding its customers with data upon usage of T-Kash to pay bills. Payment of monthly utilities such as Nairobi Water, Kenya Power and to pay-TV platforms such as GoTV, Star Times and Zuku, have been mapped into this reward bracket.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital financial payments have been put forward as a safer and more efficient alternative to liquid cash.

Telkom’s CEO, Mugo Kibati, says the technology company is responding to the need for a convenient and secure financial services platform, and that T-Kash has eliminated the tariff guide for a duration of 60 days. “COVID-19 has brought with it heightened cost sensitivities with the discerning customer looking for more value at the best possible price. What T-Kash is offering the customer for the next 60 days is a platform that takes away the stress of having to constantly make calculations of how much extra money you will need to successfully make a transaction,” he said.

Financial services, partnerships and digitization are part of Telkom’s focus areas. In this strategic direction, Telkom seeks to enrich its financial services offering to reflect evolving customer demands.

Recently, the company announced its partnership with the Ministry of ICT’s National Youth Council of Kenya (NYCK), to co-create FURSA. FURSA is an e-wallet that will open up a portfolio of financial opportunities to the youth in Kenya and more so at the grassroots levels. The objective is to increase the youth’s resilience in the midst of physical and infrastructural barriers that obstruct their access to financial services and products.

Telkom customers can sign up for T-kash after registration at an authorised agent, upon which the service menus will be shared. The T-kash menu can be accessed through USSD by dialing *160# or via DSTK. Soon, T-Kash customers will also be able to access the service using the T-Kash APP via Google Playstore, Apple Sore, and Huawei AppGallery.