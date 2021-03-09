Shares

Music streaming platform, Boomplay, has launched an initiative to celebrate trailblazing women in the music industry for International Women’s Day. The company ran a series of online campaigns through their app and social media pages celebrating female artistes, DJs and Music Business Executives. This year’s theme is #ChooseToChallenge.

Throughout the celebrations, the app showcased content such as a specially curated playlist themed for the day. A separate section was championed by the best female artistes from around the world. Some of the women recognized by Boomplay include; Gospel songstress Mercy Masika, Alice Kamande, Wahu, Jovial, Evelyn Wanjiru, rapper Ssaru, Mwalimu Rachael and Etana.

Commenting on this year’s initiative, Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay’s Director of Artiste and Media Relations, said, “We remain committed in our vision to supporting women in the industry, who are continuously challenging the status quo, in a highly male-dominated industry. This, and many other initiatives that we plan to rollout this year will be a testament of our unwavering support.”

This year’s theme sought to bring awareness on the societal issues women face, while drumming up support from each other to challenge gender-based narratives.

Speaking on the initiative, Boomplay Managing Director East Africa Martha Huro said, “Just because you are a woman doesnt mean you cannot break the glass ceiling.”

Boomplay, boasts of over 50 million monthly active users and an extensive music catalog of over 50 million tracks as at January 2021. Boomplay has consistently ranked as the number one music streaming platform in Africa. Global partnerships with Sony, Warner, Universal Music Group, amongst others, has also helped to cement their position.