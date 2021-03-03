Shares

The Nairobi Burger Week by EatOut is back and it started on 26th Feb and will end on 7th March 2021. Diners have the chance to enjoy delicious burgers at over 100 restaurants in Nairobi.

EatOut has partnered with Mastercard to offer diners 2-for-1 burger deals, Burger + drink meal combos and other value-driven offers. Customers will have burger options including veg, non-veg and out-the-box. Nairobi Burger Week will also offer deliveries through UberEats to satisfy demand.

Mastercard holders will enjoy free delivery when they order via UberEats. Customers also have the option to enjoy burgers at discounted prices from Naivas Supermarkets.

Speaking on the Mastercard Nairobi Burger Week, EatOut’s General Manager, Joy Wairimu, noted, “Just as with our previous burger week festivals, the focus is to ensure diners enjoy great food with their friends and family, as well as create memorable experiences. The partnership with over 100 restaurants in the city will leave diners spoilt for choice.”

Nadeem Anjarwalla, UberEats General Manager for Kenya added, “We are teaming up with Eat Out Kenya to bring out the best that Kenyan restaurants have to offer during Burger Week. Through this partnership, we want to showcase the diversity of restaurants that people can search for, discover and order from at the touch of a button and have their favourite burgers delivered reliably and quickly to their homes or offices.”

Some of the participating restaurants include

Here is the full list of participating restaurants eatout.co.ke/nairobi-burger-week.