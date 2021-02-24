Shares

Liberty Life and Heritage Insurance Kenya have won 11 out of the 19 award categories in the Think Business Insurance Awards 2020.

The Think Business Awards are designed to assess recognize and celebrate innovation, prudence and stability in the sector by recognizing individuals and organizations that have exemplified outstanding performance in the sector over the past financial year.

Heritage Insurance won the coveted General Insurer of the Year for the third consecutive year. The insurer also topped in seven other categories including;

Best Insurance Company in Technology and Digital Application Best Product Innovation Best Fraud Detection and Prevention Medical Underwriter of the Year – Group Business Most Customer Centric Underwriter – General Best Insurance Company in Product Distribution and Marketing Best Company in Sustainable CSR.

Heritage also emerged second in Claims Settlement, Major Loss Award, Customer Satisfaction (General) award categories. It came emerging third in the Training, Customer Satisfaction (Medical) and Risk Management Awards.

The insurer also won the coveted Life Insurer of the Year Award and topped in the most Customer Centric Underwriter – Life and the Training Awards. It came second in the Technology Application Awards, Product Innovation, Risk Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Claims Settlement and in the Customer Satisfaction (Life) Awards. It also bagged third position in Product Distribution and Marketing, CSR, and Technology and Digital Applications Awards.

Last year saw the two companies boost product innovation in the market, to help customers navigate the complex financial landscape caused by the COVID-19 on the economy. Liberty Insurance unveiled a critical illnesses and income protection cover to protect Kenyans against huge hospital bills, death, injuries and job losses. The Group also built a contactless business model and expanded its free-to-public financial literacy education sessions to Kenyans.

The Think Business Insurance 2020 Awards was a virtual ceremony, as a safety measure. The annual event is organized by Think Business Limited, a strategic research and publishing company specializing in the financial sector data and information. The awards aim to assess, recognize and celebrate innovation, prudence and stability in the financial sector.

In a joint statement on the Think Business Award fete, the Liberty Life and Heritage Insurance MDs Abel Munda and Godfrey Kioi, said the awards were uplifting following a tough year for the insurance sector. “The wins demonstrate the Group’s efforts to remain relevant in our customers’ lives following a difficult pandemic-accelerated year. They further demonstrate our value to clients in protecting and creating wealth and in mitigating unprecedented risks at all times,” read the statement.