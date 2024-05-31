Shares

CitiBank NA has been named as the best bank in Kenya at the Think Business Banking Awards 2024. CitiBank also received awards in the categories of internet banking, corporate banking, and product innovation.

Other major winners included I&M Group PLC, recognized as the best customer centric bank, and HFC, which was awarded for excellence in mortgage finance. Equity Bank was won awards for its leadership in trade finance and retail banking, while KCB Group was distinguished as the best bank in digital banking.

A highlight of the event was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Mr. Richard Etemesi, Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank. With a remarkable 24-year tenure at Standard Chartered, Mr. Etemesi has served in various capacities across Kenya, Singapore, Uganda, Zambia, and the UK, showcasing exceptional performance.

I&M Bank Winner Most Customer Centric Bank KCB – Best Bank in Digital Banking Lucy Kagia- Outstanding Young Banker of the year Ochieng Oloo – CEO Think Business

Mr. Kariuki Ngugi, CEO Standard Chartered Bank was recognized as the Chief Executive Officer of the year while Lucy Kagia was awarded outstanding young banker of the year.

Themed Making The Transition Towards Green Banking, this year’s awards emphasized the importance of ethical banking practices, environmental protection, and social responsibility in the banking industry. The awards aimed to inspire banks to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to environmental conservation.

Mr. Ochieng Oloo, Founder and CEO of Think Business, highlighted the critical role of green banking in today’s financial landscape. “Green banks not only commit to financing environmentally sustainable projects but also advocate for reducing carbon footprints through initiatives like paperless transactions and online banking. The success of innovative green finance products, such as the Hustler Fund and M-Pesa-based solutions, signals a wake-up call for traditional banks to leverage the opportunities presented by the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” he stated.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Banking Awards, Mr. Oloo added, “Our goal is to drive the banking sector towards long-term sustainable, ethical, and environmentally friendly policies and practices. These awards are designed to spur competition, innovation, prudence, and stability in the banking industry, showcasing the best performers and enabling the public to make informed banking decisions.”

The Think Business Banking Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of Kenya’s banking sector.