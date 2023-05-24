Shares

Equity Bank has emerged as the best bank in the country for the 12th consecutive year, at the prestigious 18th edition of the Think Business Banking Awards.

This year the bank emerged victorious in the newly introduced ESG Factors category, Mobile Banking, Customer Centricity, Digital Banking, Retail Banking, Trade Finance, Agriculture and Livestock Financing, SME Banking, Agency Banking, Product Marketing, and Internet Banking. The Bank also received a Special Judges Award for Product Innovation, for its contribution in championing clean energy access at institutional and household level through

the Equity Group Foundation, Energy, Environment and Climate Change pillar.

Equity also took the first runners up and second runners up positions in 5 awards categories including Best Bank in Sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility, Best Bank in Corporate Banking, Best Bank in Asset Financing, Best Bank in Product Innovation and Best Bank in Mortgage Financing.

Gerald Warui, the Managing Director of Equity Bank Kenya, said,“ We invite our members to join us in celebrating the sweat of their unwavering support and the heritage of self-determination to seek dignity, transformation of lives and expansion of opportunities to create wealth. We trust the win will inspire our people to appreciate possibilities of dreams coming true and relentlessly pursue their ambitions while counting on our partnership and support.”

The annual Think Business Banking Awards is renowned for acknowledging top banks across the country based on a comprehensive analysis of institutional value, quantitative and qualitative metrics, customer value, and sustainable excellence.