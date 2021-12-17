Shares

InsureMe, an online insurance booking platform, has been officially launched in the Kenyan market. The digital insurance platform will enable customers to pay for their comprehensive car insurance in flexible monthly installments of up to 10 months through its Lipa pole pole financing solution.

Through the platform, the customer can get a quote, choose additional benefits such as excess protector, windscreen cover, book vehicle valuation at a place and time of their choice. Customers also digitally get a quote and purchase an insurance cover online via their digital device.

Additionally, a customer can pay the calculated premium in full or in flexible monthly instalments of up to 10 months and receive a car insurance digital sticker to their email address within 10 minutes. The car insurance cover is underwritten by Heritage Insurance Kenya Ltd who are regulated by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

“Consumers are constantly seeking affordable and convenient ways of purchasing their comprehensive insurance cover so it’s time that they get something that is pocket friendly, convenient and fast. Thanks to our predecessors, we now have the luxury to move from feature-focused platforms to experience and behavior-based platforms,” said Fred Chege, Founder and MD of InsureMe.

Godfrey Kioi, Managing Director of Heritage Insurance Kenya commented, “This collaboration couldn’t have happened at a better moment. An important plank for insurance penetration in Kenya is the convergence of product affordability and an enhanced end to end digital customer experience. It demonstrates Heritage’s commitment to investing in end-to-end digitization that will help Kenyans and boost their efficiency and prosperity.”

The Heritage Autocorrect Motor Insurance policy, which debuted in Kenya in 2019, is powered by telematics technology. This is an Artificial Intelligence data and analytics-powered technology that collects and transmits driving behavior relating to acceleration, braking, and cornering. This in turn influences insurance premium pricing, claims processing, and motor fraud reduction.