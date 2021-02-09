Shares

Telkom Kenya has partnered with phone vendors to sell mobile phones at reduced prices, as the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The mobile phones on offer will come bundled with data offers to complement their access to the Internet and their mobile lifestyles.

With unlimited calling, texting and data plans, Telkom is giving its most connected customers options for a variety of devices, in partnership with Huawei, Infinix, Xiaomi and Tecno brands. The internet-enabled devices ranging between Ksh.13,000 to Ksh.30,000 in the month long promotion.

Steve Okeyo, Telkom’s Managing Director for Consumer said, “Smartphones offer people incredible flexibility to stay connected and express their love to the people that matter most. Telkom’s Valentine’s promotion makes it easier for anyone to get select smartphones at a competitive price and keep connected.”

Mid-last year, Telkom unveiled its new strategic focus areas that will address the current transformational dynamic and Telkom’s long-term objectives, as it works towards becoming the technology company of the future.

Below is the full list of the devices on offer by Telkom this February.

TECNO – Camon 16S @17,999/- and 15GB free data

Specifications

Display size: 6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 10, HIOS 6.2

Chipset: Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22

CPU: Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad set-up 48 MP (wide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 8 MP

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, Blue Hawaii

Camon 16 Premier @ 32,999 and 20GB free data

Specifications

Display size: 6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

OS: Android 10, HIOS 6.0

Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Quad set-up 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (dedicated video camera)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 48 MP

Battery type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Glacial Silver

XIAOMI

Redmi 9A, 32GB @12,599 with 10GB free data (and a branded bag)

Specifications

Display size: 6.49 x 3.04 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 10, MIUI 12

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Main camera: Single set-up 13 MP (wide)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 5 MP

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Carbon gray, sky blue, ocean green

Redmi 9 4/64GB @19,399 with 15GB free data

Specifications

Display size: 6.43 x 3.03 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 1080x 2340 pixels

OS: Android 10, MIUI 11

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 32 GB

RAM: 3 GB

Main camera: Quad set-up 13 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

5 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 8 MP

Battery type: Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Carbon gray, sunset purple, ocean green, pink/blue

INFINIX

Hot 8i @19,999/- and 15GB free data

Specifications

Display size: 6.75 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

OS: Android 10, XOS 7.1

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55))

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad set-up 48 MP (wide)

2 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 8 MP

Battery type: Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Gray, blue, green

HUAWEI

B535 4 Port Router @ 13,499/-

Specifications

Supports a maximum of 64 connected stations.

Equipped with more connectivity options including;

4 LAN Port

RJ11 for desktop phone

DL 300Mbps UL 100Mbps

Supports SMS, USSD and App

Windows and Mac OS Compatible