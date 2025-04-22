Shares

Xiaomi Kenya has launched the Redmi A5 in the Kenyan market. The smartphone designed to empower users with an immersive display, long-lasting battery, and impressive camera capabilities and will retail at Ksh.9,499.

The Redmi A5 is set to redefine the entry-level smartphone segment with its stylish design and robust features.

Immersive Display

The Redmi A5 boasts a captivating 6.88″ large screen display with a resolution of 1640×720 (260 ppi). The big screen offers users a spacious canvas for entertainment, browsing, and productivity.

Users will be able to experience vibrant visuals with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and an 8-bit color depth, covering 70% of the NTSC color gamut. With a typical brightness of 450 nits, the display ensures comfortable viewing even in bright conditions.

For a smoother and more responsive experience, the Redmi A5 features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It automatically adjusts based on the content for optimal fluidity in supported apps.

Eye comfort is also a priority, with DC dimming, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution), TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free, and TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly certifications.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

You never have to worry about running out of power with the Redmi A5’s massive 5200mAh battery (typ).

This long-lasting battery ensures you can enjoy reading, watching videos, and staying connected for extended periods.

When it’s time to recharge, the device supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C (power adapter sold separately in certain regions).

Super-Clear AI Dual Camera

Unleash your inner photographer with the Redmi A5’s versatile camera system. The 32MP main rear camera with a 4P lens and f/2.0 aperture captures clear and detailed images.

It’s complemented by an auxiliary lens for enhanced photography. Features like filmCamera, HDR mode, Ultra HD, and Night mode allow you to get creative in various shooting scenarios. Record your memories in 1080p video at 30fps.

The 8MP front camera with a 4P lens and f/2.0 aperture is perfect for selfies and video calls.

It also features HDR mode, Fill-light Portrait mode, Time-lapse, and Night mode to ensure you look your best in any light. Record engaging videos in 1080p at 30fps.

Security

Security is paramount, and the Redmi A5 offers both a convenient side fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking, as well as AI face unlock for added ease.

Performance

Powering the Redmi A5 is the efficient UNISOC T7250 processor. Built on a 12nm process with an octa-core CPU reaching speeds of up to 1.8GHz, this processor delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and entertainment.

Other Key Features

Flexible storage options with 3GB/64GB or 4GB/128GB configurations (expandable RAM using ROM).

A sleek and comfortable design weighing 193g with dimensions of 171.7mm x 77.8mm x 8.26mm.

Comprehensive connectivity with Dual SIM 4G/LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, FM radio support, and precise navigation via multiple satellite systems, all powered by the optimized Android 15 (Go Edition) for a smooth user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi A5 will be available in Kenya starting April 22nd, 2025. It will be available in the following colors: Ocean Blue, Lake Green, Sandy Gold, and Midnight Black.

It will be priced as follows:

3GB+64GB: KES 9,499/-

4GB+128GB: KES 11,099/-

For a limited time during the launch period, every purchase of the Redmi A5 will come with a FREE Type-C Earphones worth KES 899/- and 24+1 Months warranty