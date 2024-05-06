Shares

Xiaomi Kenya has announced the launch of its highly anticipated May Sales Promotion campaign. The campaign which will run from the 6th to the 31st of May offers incredible discounts and exclusive deals on a range of Xiaomi smartphones.

Here are the devices on offer.

Redmi A3

For the first time ever, Xiaomi enthusiasts can enjoy unbeatable prices on the Redmi A3 smartphones. During the promotional period, customers can grab the Redmi A3 with 3+64 GB storage for only KES 10,999/- or opt for the higher variant with 4+128 GB storage at just KES 12,499/-. Act fast, as this offer is only valid from the 6th to the 18th of May.

Redmi 12

Experience the power and performance of the Redmi 12 series at irresistible prices. With options ranging from 4+128 GB to 8+256 GB storage variants, customers can choose the perfect fit for their needs. Prices start from KES 14,999/- for the 4+128 GB model, KES 16,999/- for the 8+128 GB model, and KES 19,999/- for the top-of-the-line 8+256 GB model. Don’t miss out – this offer is valid from the 6th to the 30th of May.

Redmi Note 13 Series

As an added bonus, customers purchasing any device from the Redmi Note 13 Series during the promotional period will receive an exclusive FREE GIFT. Each purchase comes with a complimentary Xiaomi Umbrella and Flask, perfect for staying prepared in any weather while enjoying your favorite beverages on the go.

Influencer Meet and Greet

Xiaomi Fans will get a chance to mingle with hottest influencers and celebrities at handpicked iconic Xiaomi partner shops across Nairobi. This is your chance to seize the spotlight, snap a selfie, and create unforgettable memories with your idols. Don’t miss out on this exhilarating opportunity to rub shoulders with the stars!

These incredible offers are exclusively available at all Xiaomi Stores & Promoter Shops across Kenya. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your smartphone experience with Xiaomi’s latest devices at unbeatable prices. Hurry – stocks are limited, and the Xiaomi May Promo ends on the 31st of May.