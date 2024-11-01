Shares

Xiaomi Kenya is unleashing a wave of unbeatable deals on its latest smartphones this Black Friday! With exclusive discounts, flash sales, and limited-time brand day offers, Xiaomi is making it easier than ever for Kenyans to access cutting-edge technology at prices you won’t find any other time of year.

With each deal bringing Xiaomi’s signature innovation and quality, making this the perfect chance for anyone looking to upgrade their device.

From the budget-friendly Redmi A3X to the high-performance Redmi Note Series. Xiaomi’s Black Friday lineup covers every need and budget. Plus, each device comes with Xiaomi’s industry-leading 24+1 months warranty, ensuring top-notch support and reliability.

Redmi A3X

3+64GB – KES 8,999

– 4+128GB – KES 9,999

Redmi A3 Pro

4+128GB – KES 12,499

Redmi 14C

4+128GB – KES 12,999

– 6+126GB – KES 14599

8+256GB – KES 16,299

Redmi 12

4+128GB – KES 11,299

– 8+128GB – KES 12,399

Redmi 13

6+128GB – KES 16,199

– 8+128GB – KES 18199

8+256GB – KES 18699

POCO C75

6+128GB – KES 12,999

– 8+256GB – KES 14,699

Where to Find These Deals

All Xiaomi Black Friday 2024 deals are available on Jumia Kenya and Xiaomi Promoter Stores countrywide, making it convenient for customers across the country to access these discounts. You can also skip the queues and shop on Jumia here or visit your nearest promoter store for hands-on assistance and direct access to these exclusive prices.

Why Xiaomi Black Friday?

Xiaomi’s Black Friday event is about more than just price cuts. Each model is packed with innovative features, from AI-enhanced cameras to robust batteries and premium designs. With this year’s expanded deals, Xiaomi is making high-quality smartphones accessible to everyone, setting new standards in quality and affordability.

Follow Xiaomi Kenya’s social media channels for the latest updates, flash sale alerts, and exclusive brand day announcements. Xiaomi’s Black Friday 2024 sale is a golden opportunity to enjoy state-of-the-art technology without breaking the bank.

Don’t miss your chance to get the best tech at unbeatable prices this Black Friday with Xiaomi Kenya!