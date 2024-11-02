Shares

POCO is back with a bang, delivering on its promise of innovation, performance, and unbeatable value! Renowned for its game-changing smartphones, POCO is officially relaunching in Kenya with the introduction of two exceptional models.

That is the feature-rich POCO C75 and the powerhouse POCO M6 Pro. These devices are designed to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience, combining cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and POCO’s unbeatable affordability. Get ready to experience unparalleled performance, immersive displays, and superior camera capabilities with POCO’s latest innovations.

POCO M6 Pro

The POCO M6 Pro is set to elevate your smartphone experience with its first-in-series innovations and powerful hardware.

Display

Equipped with a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED display, the POCO M6 Pro delivers a mesmerizing, edge-to-edge viewing experience. Whether you’re binge-watching or gaming, enjoy a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, which ensures smooth, lag-free visuals, and 2160Hz touch sampling rate for ultra-responsive gameplay.

Performance

The POCO M6 Pro is powered by the Helio G99-Ultra chipset, built on an advanced 6nm TSMC process. Combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this phone handles multitasking, gaming, and video playback effortlessly.

Camera

Featuring a 64MP triple camera setup with first-in-series OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), this device captures photos and videos with incredible stability and clarity. Whether you’re filming or taking snapshots, the dual OIS + EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) system ensures you get professional-grade results every time. Get creative with the Film Camera mode, featuring 12 film filters and 8 film frames for that nostalgic, cinematic touch.

Battery and Charging

Packed with a 5000mAh battery and 67W turbo charging, the POCO M6 Pro powers up to 100% in just 44 minutes, ensuring you’re always connected and ready for action. Security & Extras: The M6 Pro features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure access and maintains the POCO standard of durability with its slim yet rugged design.

With its flagship-level specs, the POCO M6 Pro is the ultimate choice for users who demand more from their smartphones.

POCO C75

The POCO C75 brings together sleek design, long-lasting battery life, and immersive entertainment in a value-packed device.

Display

Featuring a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the POCO C75 delivers vibrant visuals for a smooth entertainment experience, whether you’re gaming, browsing, or streaming. TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology ensure eye comfort even during extended use.

Design

Inspired by nature, the POCO C75 comes in Green, Gold, and Black, with a sleek 8.22mm profile and a centrally placed circular camera module. Its back panel mirrors the textures of the natural world, creating a modern yet refined aesthetic that feels great in hand.

Camera

Equipped with a 50MP AI dual camera system, the POCO C75 captures detailed, high-quality images with ease. The 13MP front camera features Night Mode and a soft light ring, allowing users to take flattering selfies in any lighting condition.

Performance

Powered by an octa-core processor and supported by up to 16GB of RAM with memory extension, the POCO C75 ensures smooth, lag-free performance for everyday tasks. Whether you’re multitasking or running heavy applications, the C75 delivers seamless transitions and reliability.

Battery

The 5160mAh battery provides all-day power, and with 18W fast charging, you’ll never be left waiting for a full charge. Whether working or streaming, the C75’s robust battery keeps you connected.

Additional Features

Convenience is key with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast, secure access and a 3.5mm headphone jack with enhanced 150% volume boost for an optimized audio experience.

The POCO C75 is designed for users who demand both style and substance, providing a premium experience at an affordable price.

Availability and Pricing

POCO C75 is available from 2nd November in Black, Gold, and Green with the following configurations:

4GB + 128GB: KES 13799 (Exclusively on Jumia Kenya)

6GB + 128GB: KES 15,599 (Exclusively on Jumia Kenya)

8GB + 256GB: KES 16,999 (Exclusively on Jumia Kenya)

POCO M6 Pro will be available in November on Pre-Order via Jumia. The colors are Black, Blue, and Purple. Details on pricing and variants will be shared via their Kenya page in due course.