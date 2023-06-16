Shares

Xiaomi Kenya has launched the #LiveVivid dance challenge which is part of Redmi Note 12 Series campaign.

The campaign kicked off last week with the launch of the #LiveVivid Anthem by Fathermoh ft Ssaru & Vijana Baru Baru. The song is an expression of the Redmi Note 12 Series’ #LiveVivid spirit that invites people to live a wonderful life.

Xiaomi has found that most of its fans and young people in general have their own unique way of life and self-expression, but they all live vividly and live wonderfully. In Kenya, the Gen Z deeply value their individual identity and are not afraid of embracing what is uniquely their own. They use a wide range of outlets to express their uniqueness, but for most, music inspires them and allows them to connect with one another and with different cultures. Tapping into this creativity and love for music, Xiaomi is inviting them to take up the #LiveVivid dance challenge.

The #LiveVivid TikTok dance challenge invites the fans to record themselves doing their own creative dance routine to the #LiveVivid anthem and post it on TikTok with the hash tag #LiveVividDanceChallenge.

Each week, those who receive the highest likes and views will win a brand-new Redmi Note 12. The campaign will run from 15 th June – 15 th July. The challenge will encourage participants to embrace the vibrancy of life with the Redmi Note 12 series.

The spirit of the Redmi Note 12 Series is to inspire people to Live Vivid. With its incredible camera, users can vividly immortalize every moment, its smooth and vivid display creates an amazing user experience and its large battery and fast charging ensures Xiaomi fans never miss a moment. With the launch of Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi set a new benchmark for upper mid-range smartphones in Kenya. With its cutting-edge features