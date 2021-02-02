Shares

Smartphone brand vivo has announced the launch of its newest entrant in the Y-Series, the vivo Y20s in Kenya. The new Y20s will be available from today 2nd February and will retail for Ksh. 20,999 countrywide.

The vivo Y20s smartphone runs on Android 10 + Funtouch 10.5 operating system. It comes with Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon processor, Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery, 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM, and a triple camera set-up with a 13 megapixel main camera. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as a security feature, and is available in black and dawn white.

Last year, vivo was one of the three smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. vivo seeks to leverage on this global success to take on the Kenyan market by unveiling their sophisticated, appealing and yet affordable devices for consumers.

“vivo’s success in the global market can be attributed to its persistent efforts to understand and tap into specific consumer behaviors. In line with its ambitions to continue its growth trajectory, vivo works relentlessly to develop stylish and dynamic products that cater to diverse consumer segments around the world. This is a reason we have the Y20s in Kenya,” said Mr. James Irungu, vivo Smartphone Kenya Brand and Communications Manager.

vivo Y20s Specifications

OS: Android 10, Funtouch 10.5

Dimensions: 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size: 6.51 inch touchscreen

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Triple camera setup

13 MP (wide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 8 MP, (wide)

Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours:Purist Blue, Obsidian Black, Nebula Blue