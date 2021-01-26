Shares

Huawei Mobile has announced that it will soon be launching Huawei Y7a in the Kenyan market. Huawei Y7a is the second mid-range device to come with super-fast charging after the Huawei Y9a that was released in 2020. Huawei Y7a is expected to be in the market in early February.

With Huawei SuperCharge, your phone battery can be fully charged in around an hour; something mid-range models have missed out on. The phone runs on Android 10 plus EMUI 10.1 operating systems and comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). It also comes with a 6.67 inch touchscreen, Kirin 710A, 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage, 48 MP main camera with a Quad Camera setup and a 8 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 5000 mAh battery.

Speaking of the soon to be launched smartphone in the market, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “This time around, Huawei brings its Huawei SuperCharge tech to mid-range models so that HUAWEI Y7a users won’t miss out on the perks of super-fast charging. The higher demand for a longer battery life calls higher charging efficiencies as well.”

Huawei Y7a specifications

Dimensions: 165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (6.52 x 3.03 x 0.37 inches

Weight: 206 grams

SIM Dual SIM: dual stand-by

Screen: 6.67 inch touchscreen

Chipset: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

CPU: Kirin 710A

Operating system: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services

Memory Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad Camera Setup

48 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP,

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging

Colours: Crush green, blush gold, midnight black