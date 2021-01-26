Shares

Whether you’re considering changing to a vegetarian diet or you’ve recently decided to become vegetarian, you will probably faced with the same concern. What do you cook? There’s only so many times that you can eat beans until you get tired of it. However, contrary to common belief, there are an array of vegetarian recipes that you can make at home. And you don’t even have to forgo some of your favourite dishes. You can simply substitute meat with a plant-based protein.

Here are some easy and delicious vegetarian recipes you can try out.

1. Lentil Bolognese

Bolognese is popular among diners but not many restaurants have a vegetarian option. It’s easy to recreate this pasta dish with a vegetarian touch in the comfort of your home. Not to mention, the best part is that it tastes just as good as the original dish.

Ingredients

Pasta of choice (boiled) 1 onion (chopped) 2 garlic cloves (crushed) 1 red bell pepper (diced) 2 large tomatoes (diced) 1 cup of lentils 1 teaspoon of paprika Salt

Method

Cook the onion and garlic until soft and golden brown.

Add the red pepper and stir then cook for 4-5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and cook for another 2 minutes then add some water.

Let it simmer for 10 minutes until it forms a thick paste.

Stir in the lentils and spices then cook for about 5 minutes.

Serve the pasta then top off with the lentils.

Garnish with dhania.

2. Mushroom Burgers

Who says you have to give up juicy burgers once you go vegetarian? You can make your own patty using mushrooms and when I say you won’t notice the difference, you really won’t. Additionally, mushrooms share the same texture and taste as meat which makes them one of the best meat substitutes.

Ingredients

2 cups of finely chopped mushrooms ½ cup of dry breadcrumbs ¼ cup of all-purpose flour 2 eggs ½ cup of finely chopped onions ½ teaspoon of salt ¼ teaspoon of pepper ¼ teaspoon of oil 4 lettuce leaves 4 hamburger buns

Method

Combine all the ingredients except the buns and lettuce leaves in a bowl and mix well until it firms.

Add a little warm water if necessary.

Shape it into 4 patties.

Place a heavy pan over medium heat and heat the oil.

Cook the patties until they’re lightly brown for about 4 minutes on each side.

Slice the buns evenly and place the patty on top, followed with lettuce, and place the top.

Serve with French fries or a cold drink.

3. Black Beans & Sweet Potatoes With Rice

Rice and beans is one of the most common dishes in the country. No one can deny that it’s delicious and affordable for most people. Moreover, you can make it healthier by switching red beans for black beans and Irish potatoes for sweet potatoes.

Ingredients

¾ cups of uncooked rice 1 garlic clove (crushed) 2 large tomatoes (diced) ½ cup of water 1 finely chopped onion 1 large sweet potato (diced) 2 cups of black beans (boiled) 1 teaspoon of pepper Salt

Method

Place the rice, garlic, and water in a large saucepan and place over medium heat.

Cover and let it simmer for 15 minutes until the rice is cooked.

In a large pan, sauté the sweet potatoes for about 8 minutes then add the onion and cook for another 4 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes then stir in the beans, salt, and pepper.

Add half a cup of water and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Remove and serve with rice.

4. Peanut, Chilli and Ginger Noodles

Noodles are usually the go-to meal for days when you don’t have time. However, you don’t have to settle for bland and boring noodles with this recipe. You can add a twist to make it more enjoyable.

Ingredients

2 packs of noodles 1 tablespoon of soy sauce 3 tablespoons of peanut butter ½ tablespoon of honey 1 ½ tablespoon of ginger (minced) 1 garlic clove (minced) Spring onions Chopped peanuts (optional)

Method