Dance is one of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle. It’s fun, interactive and most importantly, it gets us moving. Sadly, a good number of us seem to have been born with two left feet meaning that we can’t dance to save our lives. However, worry not as there are dance classes available which can help you cure this ailment.

Also, if you want to keep fit but don’t like the idea of working out, you can take dance classes instead. There are many forms of dancing, from ballroom and ballet to Salsa and Zumba, that can fit just about any preference. Therefore, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t sharpen your dancing skills. Taking dance classes also offers more benefits other than keeping fit.

Here are some benefits of taking dance classes.

1.It Improves Balance

Unlike other workouts, dancing engages your body in different movements in all directions. Therefore, your mind learns how to coordinate with your body to improve balance. Having good balance means that you’ll, in time, notice an improvement in your posture. You’ll also be able to perform everyday activities with ease.

2. It Keeps You Fit

Many of us give up after the first day at the gym mainly because working out isn’t very fun. However, dancing is and it provides a good cardio workout. Research shows that one dance session is equivalent to an 800-metre run. Such a workout can significantly improve your heart and lung health and fight bad cholesterol.

3. It Encourages Socialization

As we get older, making new friends becomes harder and harder. However, we’re social beings and we crave new interactions. If you love dancing, taking dance classes is one of the best ways to meet and make new friends. Additionally, it’s a great way to meet people who share similar interests as you do with who you’re more likely to form long-lasting friendships.

4. It Boosts Creativity

Creativity is an important skill to have as it nurtures a more open-mind approach to life. This enables you to solve your problems with ease whether it’s in the classroom, workplace, or in life. Dancing helps channel your creative side as it’s a form of self-expression. It’s a great way of understanding and expressing your own creativity and, in turn, helping you become a creative thinker.

5. It Makes You More Confident

Confidence makes you a happier and more out-going person. However, many people struggle with self-confidence due to issues such as body image and past trauma. Taking dance classes has the potential of changing the way you view yourself. It not only makes you physically fit but it improves your social skills and helps your express yourself better. These changes go a long way in boosting your confidence levels.

6. It Boosts Mental Health

Mental health has become a serious issue as anxiety and depression cases increase especially among young people. It’s, therefore, important to find a stress reliever that works for you. Since dancing improves cognitive performance and boosts self-confidence, it can help reduce mental health problems. Additionally, taking dance classes is a good distraction from life’s problems for a few hours.

7. It Helps You Express Emotions

Many people tend to bottle their emotions up which makes them rigid and cold even towards the people they love. This could be a result of their upbringing or demeanor as individuals. However, if you want to express your emotions more but can’t seem to open up, you should try taking dance classes. Being in a friendly environment will make it easier for you to share your feelings and emotions. Additionally, dancing helps release feel-good hormones putting you more at ease.

8. It Keeps You Young

Dancing slows the aging process tremendously. It keeps your mind active, your body fit and your spirits high which normally deteriorate fast with age. Therefore, you’re able to maintain your youthful energy even as the years go by. This is why many professional dancers remain happy and upbeat even in their old age compared to non-dancers.

Not me and @justrioba catching a bachata sunset dance while on an evening dhow ride. #NowTravelReady pic.twitter.com/rooV3PsLpN — Magunga (@theMagunga) October 18, 2020

If you would like to learn how to dance like Magunga, you can take dancing lessons at Salsa Afrique for Ksh. 300 per session. You can contact them on salsaafrique@gmail.com or call them on 0722270291.