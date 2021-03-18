Shares

The kidneys are one of the hardest working organs in the body. Their main task is to filter out toxins from the blood. However, they have additional tasks such as balancing fluid and releasing some hormones that contribute to the overall health of the body. Kidneys perform these tasks without any help from other organs. Therefore, any damage or disease to the kidney can be fatal. This makes it essential to care for your kidneys by eating kidney-friendly foods.

Here are some foods that are good for the kidneys.

1.Fatty Fish

Fatty fish are essentially fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These include salmon, tuna, and tilapia among others. Omega-3 helps boost kidney health by lowering high blood pressure levels in the body. High blood pressure is a huge cause of kidney disease. Since the body can’t produce omega-3 naturally, it’s essential to add fatty fish to your diet.

2. Cabbage

Cabbage gets a bad rep as being a non-nutritious food. However, this vegetable plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy kidneys. It contains fibre that helps maintain the digestive system thus putting less strain on the kidneys. It’s also a good source of Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, and folic acid which regulates blood pressure levels.

3. Garlic

The kidneys are prone to infections which can lead to serious kidney diseases over time. Therefore, it’s necessary to eat foods that fight infections. Garlic has infection-fighting properties that are beneficial for the kidneys. It’s rich in allicin, which is an anti-bacterial agent. Eating raw garlic or cooking meals with garlic can help fight bacterial infections in the kidneys.

4. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes break down slowly giving the body a steady supply of energy thus regulating insulin levels. It also contains minerals such as potassium which help regulate sodium levels in the kidney. However, people with existing kidney issues should not eat sweet potatoes or foods rich in potassium. They’re only good for maintaining healthy kidneys.

5. Red Bell Peppers

This colourful food makes meals look more appetizing and inviting. It’s also one of the best foods for healthy kidneys. It contains some of the main nutrients that kidneys require in order to thrive such as Vitamin B6 and folic acid. Not to mention, it’s also low in potassium making it ideal for people with pre-existing kidney disease.

6. Berries

Berries, especially blueberries and strawberries, fall in the category of superfoods. This is due to their high nutrient content that offers many benefits to the body. They are a rich source of anthocyanins and ellagitannins which prevent the body from oxidative damage. Since the kidneys flush out toxins, they’re more prone to oxidative damage. You should, therefore, include berries in your diet to counter this effect.

7. Water

Water might not be food but it’s essential in promoting healthy kidneys. Staying hydrated makes it easy for the kidneys to flush out toxins from the body. This reduces strain on the kidneys and prevents kidney diseases such as kidney stones. Ensure that you drink the recommended amount of water and avoid foods that cause dehydration.

8. Apples

As the saying goes, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Apples can keep kidney diseases and urinary tract infections away. They’re loaded with fibre and antioxidants which are essential in promoting the functions of the kidneys. They also lower inflammation which helps the kidneys regulate the level of blood creatinine. This, in turn, reduces the risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke.