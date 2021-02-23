Shares

Having a nice physique that you’re proud to show off is one of the most desirable things for any gender. However, it’s also one of the hardest things to achieve. Many of us vow to get fit, year in year out, but here we are still eating the same unhealthy foods and barely moving. With the pandemic still looming, it’s even harder to stick to a fitness routine. Well, it’s never too late to create a fitness routine and stick to it.

Here are some tips to help you stick to your fitness routine.

1.Start Easy

The cardinal rule of working out for the first time is to start easy. When you go to the gym, the first day is usually a breeze. Therefore, if you’re starting to work out – at home or at the gym – stick to light exercises. This ensures that you don’t overwhelm yourself making it difficult to work out the following day. Additionally, simple workouts will make you more interested in keeping fit.

2. Use A Gym

Gyms have equipment that is specialized for specific workouts. As such, it’s easier to achieve your fitness goals when working out in a gym as opposed to working out at home. Additionally, working out with a trainer will help you learn how to get the most out of your workout sessions. You’re also likely to stay motivated when you work out with other people. Try to find a gym near your home or workplace so as to make your visits more frequent and convenient.

3. Do It For Yourself

Working out is a form of self-love. Therefore, if you want to get fit solely to look good for an upcoming holiday or photo session, you may not manage to stick to your fitness routine in the long run. It’s hard to build commitment to something you’re not passionate about. You need to love working out so as to achieve your fitness goals. Avoid thinking of it as a punishment but as a fun activity instead.

4. Mix Things Up

Doing the same thing over and over again can get boring making you lose interest in your fitness routine. Try to add different types of exercises to your routine every now and then to break the monotony. You can also switch between using machines and free weights. This will not only help you exercise different muscles thus giving you a well-toned physique but also keep things interesting.

5. Visualize Your Success

The perfect body doesn’t happen overnight and it can be demoralizing. However, you can create a mental image of what your goals will look like. Close your eyes and picture yourself achieving your desired body goal. Whether you want toned abs, big biceps, or a round butt, visualizing it will help you stay committed to working out. Try to make your visual image as realistic as possible then keep this image in the back of your mind for every time you need a little motivation.

6. Reward Yourself

The mind releases dopamine – a feel-good hormone – every time we get a reward. As such, rewarding yourself after a successful workout or once you’ve accomplished a goal can help you stick to your fitness routine. Even if you haven’t achieved your ultimate goal, celebrate your small wins by doing something that makes you happy. However, ensure that the rewards don’t counter your progress such as eating junk food or skipping your workout routine. You can reward yourself by getting a massage or staying at a nice hotel for the night.

7. Manage Your Expectations

Avoid starting your fitness journey with high expectations as you’ll most likely be disappointed. One mistake most people make is thinking that working out will be fun. You won’t love working out right away nor will you leave the gym smiling. Being more realistic with your expectations will reduce the chances of failure thus encouraging you to stick to your routine.