Shares

The Ministry of Health has received three high-level smart anti-epidemic robotic solutions procured by UNDP with funding from the Government of Japan. The funding is in a bid to support of the Government of Kenya’s efforts in response and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three robots, Shujaa, Jasiri and Tumaini, were received by Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, CS Ministry of Health and Hon. Joseph Mucheru, CS Ministry of ICT, Youth and innovation.

The smart anti-epidemic robotic solutions will play an important role in protecting frontline healthcare workers from secondary transmissions by limiting direct human-contact with patients, disinfecting-controlled environments and disseminating public health messages.

The Ksh. 240 million (USD 2.2 million) funding through UNDP, will go towards the procurement of testing kits, PPEs, and medical waste microwaves in support of Kenya’s COVID-19 response.

The initiative is part of UNDP’s broader support that aims to strengthen Kenya’s COVID-19 response at national and county levels, through an inclusive and multi-sectoral approach which includes addressing its Socio-economic impact.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Walid Badawi, Resident Representative UNDP said, “The use of technology can accelerate the development of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. Digital innovations can also strengthen the health and community systems needed to deliver diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to people in need.”

In addition to the handover of the robots, the UNDP also handed over the following;

2 Medical waste microwaves for Migori and Siaya Counties these microwaves have

already been delivered to the hospitals and are currently being installed, valued at Ksh. 40 million (USD 400,000)

already been delivered to the hospitals and are currently being installed, valued at Ksh. 40 million (USD 400,000) PPEs valued at over Ksh.20 million(USD 200,000) to further complement our contribution to partner

institutions for the continuity of business in the national response

institutions for the continuity of business in the national response Testing kits valued at over Ksh. 23 million (USD 230,000)

Globally, UNDP launched its integrated Prepare-Respond-Recover COVID-19 Response Beyond Recovery: Towards 2030 strategy in March 2020, with a focus on three priorities: